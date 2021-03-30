What are the common Microsoft 365 backup challenges?

Nearly all major backup vendors offer a tool for Microsoft 365 backups. Even so, the process of backing up Microsoft 365 isn't always easy.

The wide array of applications within Microsoft 365 is a major benefit of the service, but it draws attention to a weakness in the backup market: There just aren't that many backup products that can handle each and every application. Once customers do back up their applications, the recovery objectives may be longer than they're used to.

Microsoft 365 has a lot to offer, but don't overlook these challenges when it comes to backing it up.