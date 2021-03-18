Which backup standards guide a data protection strategy?

Data is one of an organization's most valuable assets. Keeping these assets safe and protected from malware, cyber threats and even human error is a mission-critical IT activity.

Domestic and international backup standards and regulations underscore the importance of protecting systems and data but typically do not specify the step-by-step process for performing these activities.

Key standards that reinforce the value of backup and recovery include standards from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Regulations, such as HIPAA, offer guidance for data protection and privacy law compliance that can steer backup and recovery strategy. Below are a handful of standards and regulations specific to data protection efforts.

3 key backup standards Numerous standards apply to data backup. Organizations such as ISO and NIST publish backup standards that address storage security management, risk mitigation and data protection. Backup standards for IT teams include the following: ISO/IEC 27040:2015 Information technology -- Security techniques -- Storage security. This standard provides detailed technical guidance on how to effectively manage all aspects of data storage security, from planning and design to implementation and documentation. The standard provides guidance on mitigating risks of data breaches and corruption. ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information technology -- Security techniques -- Information security management systems -- Requirements. This standard is part of the ISO 27000 suite of standards that governs issues associated with information security. ISO/IEC 27001:2013 covers ways to improve an organization's data security and tailor a strategy of risk assessment and mitigation for that organization. NIST SP 800-171 Protecting Controlled Unclassified Information in Nonfederal Systems and Organizations. This standard considers the critical role of backup and recovery in data protection, particularly Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). CUI data is not covered under federal protection laws and isn't owned or created by the federal government. NIST SP 800-171 -- as well as its supplement, SP 800-172, which was last updated in February 2021 -- can provide guidance to data protection teams that ensures CUI data is secure.