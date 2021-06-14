Businesses still lax about SaaS backup

Backing up SaaS application data isn't a new practice, but a recent study found businesses are still struggling with the concept.

In May, Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), a division of TechTarget, released a research report titled "The Evolution of Data Protection Cloud Strategies." ESG conducted a similar study about SaaS backup in 2019, and the new report found little improvement since then.

In this year's survey, 35% of respondents said they rely solely on the SaaS vendor to protect their data, despite inherent limitations. Microsoft's Office 365, for example, can only restore data up to 30 days old, and Salesforce actively promotes the use of third-party SaaS backup products to protect its platform.

The report was based on a survey taken in January and consisted of 381 IT professionals who were responsible for data protection technology decisions for their organization. All participants had to be using the cloud in some way, either by consuming cloud-based data protection services or by protecting applications, infrastructure or data hosted in a public cloud.

Office 365 is one of the most widely used SaaS applications today, providing communication and collaboration tools for businesses across all sectors. Some 81% of the respondents in the ESG study said they've had to recover Office 365 data. Among those, 15% said they were able to recover 100% of that data, down from 21% in 2019. Meanwhile, 43% of respondents in this year's study reported recovery ranges between 76% and 99%.

Given the number of important documents, records and communications in Office 365, there should be no tolerance for data loss, said Christophe Bertrand, a senior analyst at ESG who worked on the survey. The same should be true for Salesforce, Google Workspace and other SaaS applications -- all data that's mission-critical to a business should be backed up and 100% recoverable, he added.

There's still a big disconnect, and it's not going away. Businesses have to learn: It's your data, it's your problem. Christophe BertrandSenior analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group

When one-third of IT decision-makers are relying on their SaaS vendors, thereby choosing a method that doesn't provide 100% recovery, it's a sign the market needs more education on SaaS backup, Bertrand said. Too many businesses are conflating the availability of the service and the availability of their data within that service, not realizing the SaaS provider isn't responsible for the latter.

The perception of protection Age appears to have an impact on a company's third-party SaaS backup adoption, Bertrand said. Respondents reported the top cause of SaaS application data loss is deletion, either accidental (20%), external and malicious (19%), or internal and malicious (6%). Older, established organizations with experienced IT teams have probably already been solving for these problems with on-premises backup and are more likely to understand the importance of translating those practices to the cloud. By contrast, organizations that have existed for 10 years or fewer, which made up 17% of respondents, tended to believe the cloud "can do no wrong" and that their data is always safe there, Bertrand said. Krista Macomber, senior analyst at Evaluator Group, found similar results from her research. IT administrators who "grew up" in the on-premises data center tend to acknowledge the importance of SaaS applications and believe they require the same level of protection. But it's not simply a matter of organization age or experience level of its IT staff, Macomber added. SaaS application adoption is sometimes driven by lines of business and then implemented without any IT oversight. The people managing the SaaS applications for their organization may assume all their data is protected by the application provider. "There is still a perception that, since SaaS apps are built to be resilient, and since they have built-in capabilities like a recycle bin function, maybe third-party data protection isn't needed," Macomber said. This is the group that's more likely to be confused about the shared responsibility model, and these are the people vendors need to reach, Macomber added.