Zix acquires CloudAlly backup for SaaS data protection

Email security provider Zix has added SaaS to its portfolio.

When Zix acquired cloud backup and recovery provider CloudAlly last month for $30 million, it picked up backup for such popular SaaS applications as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce, Box and Dropbox.

CloudAlly backup will be part of Zix's Secure Cloud, which provides security, compliance and productivity in one platform. Features include encryption, information archiving, secure file sharing and threat mitigation.

Zix had been missing backup, said CMO Geoff Bibby.

"Backup is not new. Cloud backup is relatively new, but there's a lot of dissatisfaction in the market with the way people are serviced," Bibby said.

There is significant convergence within the cybersecurity field, said Doug Cahill, vice president and group director of cybersecurity at Enterprise Strategy Group. For example, backup vendor Carbonite acquired cybersecurity provider Webroot in 2019.

"A lot of organizations are fatigued with point tools," Cahill said. "We're a fan of these types of acquisitions and integrations."

It's a critical time for cybersecurity. Reports have shown that ransomware attacks are on the rise during the pandemic. Not only is backup important, but recoverability too.

"It's about protecting the data lifecycle," Cahill said. That's especially important for the midmarket, where data flows through multiple channels, including email.