Veeam backups save Alaska community from ransomware attack

Paul VanDyke, IT supervisor for Kodiak Island Borough in Alaska, was away at a conference when a ransomware attack hit. Fortunately, his community's IT department was ready for it, thanks to a recent switch in backup software and a little help from mom.

Prior to heading out for the conference, VanDyke had implemented a free version of Veeam Backup & Replication. That move followed struggles with his old backup software -- he said it had been a month since the product provided good backups.

VanDyke recalled that his mother made a lasting impression on him -- she used to clean the house before going on vacation.

"I didn't feel comfortable leaving things in a state of disarray, at least with my backups," VanDyke said.

How IT recovered from the ransomware VanDyke was a longtime user of Veritas Backup Exec. However, the product had reached a point where it had issues that Veritas couldn't fix. The root problem was the backup database was corrupt on the server, he said. Paul VanDyke Paul VanDyke In addition, VanDyke felt there was a systemic issue. He said when Symantec spun out Veritas, the support level dropped for Backup Exec. His backups weren't successful, and he was getting tech support callbacks at 7 p.m. "I had to get somewhere fast," VanDyke said. The free version of Veeam Backup & Replication fit the bill. He ran the Veeam backups and left for the conference in February 2016. Minutes before going onstage to talk about managing multiple priorities, he got the text. An operator at the wastewater treatment plant in Kodiak Island Borough reported that a text file on his desktop said that all files were ransomed. VanDyke left the conference after his presentation. He said he started triaging when he arrived in the office and "camped out there for the following four days." He began rebuilding and restoring data into a new VMware environment using prior generation server hardware. Once he got basic network functionality back online, he migrated the restored environment back onto current generation server hardware. "I was a lot more prepared to deal with it with Veeam backups than I would have been otherwise," VanDyke said. Without those backups, "We wouldn't be talking today. It's just that simple." I didn't feel comfortable leaving things in a state of disarray, at least with my backups. Paul VanDykeIT supervisor, Kodiak Island Borough He said the ransomware may have infiltrated the system through an email attachment, but he didn't want to go on a witch hunt. That's a waste of time when you're dealing with ransomware, VanDyke said. "We got lucky we had good backups," he said. "We got lucky with Veeam." VanDyke said if there was any blame, it was on him. The IT department made major changes after the incident. "This cannot happen again," VanDyke said. The borough's previous antivirus didn't stop the ransomware from getting in, so it switched to Sophos. It acquired Cisco Umbrella for DNS filtering, as well as new patch management software. And it bought Veeam and implemented it in a major way.