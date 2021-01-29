Potential magnetic tape storage capacity surges in 'renaissance'

Fujifilm and IBM Research set a record for tape recording density, strengthening tape's roadmap and setting the stage for cartridges that can hold more than half a petabyte of data.

The companies achieved the world record of 317 gigabytes per square inch recording density in tests using strontium ferrite, a new magnetic particle. The development of this technology can produce native magnetic tape storage capacity of 580 TB on one cartridge, equivalent to data on 120,000 DVDs, according to Fujifilm. The current LTO-9 generation has 18 TB native capacity, 45 TB compressed.

Large storage capacities are in need as data has increased at an exponential rate, thanks in part to high-resolution video, IoT devices and big data analysis. Hyperscale cloud providers use tape for infrequently accessed data storage. In addition, tape's natural air gap when not mounted in a drive provides protection from cyber attacks.

"I like to think of tape as experiencing a renaissance," said Mark Lantz, manager of cloud FPGA and tape technologies at IBM Research.

Analyzing tape's place in the storage industry In 2019, 114,000 PB of magnetic tape storage capacity shipped, according to the LTO Program. Christophe Bertrand, senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), a division of TechTarget, said he thinks there will be an "exponential growth" in tape storage use. These electron microscopic images of the cross-section of tapes' magnetic layers show the difference between barium ferrite (BaFe) and strontium ferrite (SrFe) magnetic particles. "The more data gets produced, the more tape you're going to need," Bertrand said. As the magnetic tape storage capacity per cartridge rises, the cost to manage tapes decreases, said Vinny Choinski, senior lab analyst at ESG. For example, an organization could transition from a storage room for its tape library to needing just a couple of racks, thanks to the large capacity improvement, Choinski said. In addition, tape's "green" nature is distinct, Bertrand said. A tape that sits on a shelf does not use energy, especially compared to disk systems that are constantly running. "What this demo shows is tape has this very long-term potential to keep scaling," Lantz said. A range of customers need large magnetic tape storage capacity, including universities, financial institutions, science organizations and high-performance computing businesses. Some of the most recent customers are the hyperscale cloud providers, Lantz said. They traditionally used HDDs, but the cost is too high for the data growth, he said. If you use Gmail, you're using tape. ... Everybody uses tape, you just don't realize it anymore. Mark LantzManager of cloud FPGA and tape technologies, IBM Research "For many people, they think tape technology disappeared 10 or 15 years ago," Lantz said. "If you use Gmail, you're using tape. ... Everybody uses tape, you just don't realize it anymore." The data growth necessitates a combination of flash, disk, cloud and tape storage, said Rich Gadomski, head of tape evangelism at Fujifilm. "It's really about storage optimization and getting the right data in the right place at the right time," Gadomski said. A petabyte is not as rare as it used to be -- Gadomski noted that some customers have exabyte requirements. "The growth of data is pretty relentless," he said.