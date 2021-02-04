IT company clicks with OpenShift Container Storage snapshots

APIS IT expects its OpenShift Container Storage usage to grow after the software-defined storage platform's 4.6 update.

APIS IT, a government-owned information and communications technology provider based out of Zagreb, Croatia, is integrating Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage 4.6's container snapshotting capabilities into its primary data protection tool, IBM Spectrum Protect Plus.

The company currently uses OpenShift Container Storage to support applications, management services, Red Hat AMQ, Apache Kafka and some non-mission-critical databases.

Robert Stanko, managing director of IT operations at APIS IT, said the new data protection capabilities in 4.6 allow him to bring more serious, critical workloads onto the platform because he knows he can protect them via Spectrum Protect. APIS IT currently has 5TB of production and non-production data split between two OpenShift Container Storage clusters, but Stanko expects this to grow exponentially.

"From the storage perspective, we finally have the possibility to use OCS for some more serious stateful workloads," Stanko said.

APIS IT is owned by the Government of the Republic of Croatia and the City of Zagreb in a 51-49 split, and implements IT services for Croatia's public sector. Its main clients are the republic's Tax and Customs Administrations. Others include the Ministry of Justice and Public Administration, Central State Office for Development of Digital Society, State Electoral Commission and the city of Zagreb.

APIS IT is also the primary provider for the EU-funded Shared Services Center (SSC) project, a massive government IT cloud slated to finish in 2023. The SSC will consolidate state IT infrastructure and integrate 300 public institutions, offering a digital workplace for all 110,000 employees. Combining the customers of APIS IT and the SSC, the total clientele includes more than 100 public administration bodies.