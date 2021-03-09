Catalogic builds out CloudCasa with cloud database support

Catalogic has updated its CloudCasa platform by adding support for AWS Relational Database Service.

CloudCasa, which entered beta in November 2020, is Catalogic's Kubernetes backup-as-a-service platform. It now allows customers to back up AWS RDS databases as well. CloudCasa will support all six RDS database engines: Amazon Aurora, PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, Oracle Database and SQL Server. Catalogic said it will be adding support for other cloud databases such as Microsoft Azure SQL and Google Cloud SQL in the future.

CloudCasa also gained SUSE Rancher Ready Status and is now available through SUSE Rancher Apps & Marketplace. Previously, customers could only get CloudCasa through Catalogic's Cloudcasa.io site.

There is significant overlap between Kubernetes users and AWS RDS users, according to Catalogic COO Sathya Sankaran, so it made sense to extend CloudCasa's coverage to cloud databases. CloudCasa itself runs as a container in Amazon EKS and uses RDS and DocumentDB, Sankaran added. CloudCasa's RDS backup capabilities started as a way for the platform to protect its own workloads.

"The majority of Kubernetes users use RDS as their database right now. We saw an obvious gap," Sankaran said.

Data protection vendors Rubrik and Clumio can back up AWS RDS databases, and customers looking for Kubernetes backup can turn to Kasten (acquired by Veeam) or Trilio. Commvault's core data protection software supports RDS, and its Metallic SaaS platform protects Kubernetes. Sankaran said CloudCasa is differentiated from competing data protection products in that it allows customers to protect both environments using the same product.

Catalogic normally sells software products tailored to backup administrators, but CloudCasa was built specifically as a service aimed at DevOps personnel who work directly with Kubernetes.

"It's marketed at DevOps -- people who have never managed a backup product," Sankaran said.

CloudCasa is now available on SUSE Rancher marketplace