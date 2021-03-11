NetApp Astra goes GA, adds Kubernetes data protection

NetApp Astra got loaded up with data protection features ahead of its general availability launch today.

Formerly called Project Astra, NetApp Astra is a Kubernetes application data management service first introduced in April 2020. It provides a way for NetApp customers to deploy and manage container-based microservices via a containerized version of NetApp OnTap, the vendor's data management software. NetApp Astra manages clustered Kubernetes nodes that run on-prem or on the public cloud through NetApp Cloud Volume Service.

In advance of the GA launch, NetApp Astra gained data protection features, including Snapshotting, which allows customers to revert Kubernetes clusters to an earlier state if something goes wrong. Customers can also take full, application-aware backups and restore applications to another Kubernetes cluster. Lastly, entire applications and their data can be cloned and moved between Kubernetes clusters.

Customers see data protection as an important factor in how they deploy their applications, so it made sense for NetApp Astra to offer protection natively before its public availability release, said Eric Han, vice president of product management at NetApp.

"The idea of data protection and backup is important, especially when you're running in production. It is going to become an important part of your decision tree," Han said.

NetApp Astra currently supports Google Cloud and will roll out Azure support in April. Support for on-prem environments is expected to be available this June or July. It's priced based on the number of applications under management.