FalconStor's turnaround prospects see glimmer of progress

FalconStor's fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2020 results show the company still hasn't fully rebounded. There is good news for customers that rely on the long-struggling vendor's legacy-friendly technology, however: Its focus on the cloud may yet turn things around.

Total revenue for 2020 was $14.8 million, down from $16.5 million in 2019. Generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income was $1.1 million, up from a loss of $1.8 million in 2019. However, fourth-quarter revenue was $3.7 million, down from $4.1 million in 2019. GAAP operating income for that quarter fell to zero, compared with $0.6 million in Q4 2019.

New customer bookings stood at $3.1 million, up from $2.4 million in 2019.

Sales fell due to FalconStor's retreat from non-core markets such as China, CFO Brad Wolfe said on a conference call. FalconStor has also stopped selling hardware and no longer counts hardware revenue in its earnings.

Both decisions will lead to a healthier company further down the line, Wolfe said. "The company's weathered COVID-19 disruptions well so far, and we believe we have created a stable operating foundation," he said. Combined with the $754,000 Payroll Protection Plan loan FalconStor took out in May 2020 -- which he expects to be forgiven -- the company is on solid financial footing heading into fiscal year 2021, Wolfe said.

FalconStor CEO Todd Brooks attributed the increase in profit and rise in new customer bookings to the company's focus on subscription-based, recurring revenue and on delivering to the long-term storage use case more than business continuity.

Competition in the long-term retention market is significantly lower, Brooks said. Rather than directly going up against Commvault, Veritas or other backup vendors, there are instead partnership opportunities to have those backup products feed data to FalconStor, which then dedupes it and stores it in whatever low-cost medium the customer wants.

"We sit in the middle, and we help our customers consolidate their backup and archive," Brooks said.

Good news in store? FalconStor has had a troubled decade, said Marc Staimer, president of Dragon Slayer Consulting. The company's annual revenue was as high as $89.5 million in 2009, but the following years were marred by poor sales, being delisted from Nasdaq, fraud charges and five CEO changes, including one resulting from the suicide of founder ReiJane Huai in 2011. Brooks has held the CEO position since August 2017. FalconStor supports many mainframe protocols, making it a good choice for organizations that can't get rid of legacy systems. Redefining itself as an archiving vendor with wide support for legacy infrastructure is a good pivot, Staimer said, as that's a niche but growing market. "They're migrating into a space without much competition. Ultimately, they'll be competitive with Komprise, Aparavi, StrongLink and a couple of others," Staimer said.