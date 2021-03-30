HYCU backup closes first funding round, eyes IPO

Privately funded since its inception, HYCU secured an $87.5 million Series A financing round Tuesday.

HYCU plans to add 100 new employees and will consider going public. Bain Capital Ventures, which led the funding round, understands the data protection market well and can help HYCU get to the next level, said CEO Simon Taylor.

Based in Boston, HYCU offers multi-cloud data protection. Its purpose-built backup and recovery started out supporting Nutanix and has since expanded to VMware, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, AWS and Office 365.

"Backup as a service has really entered its time," Taylor said. "COVID was a catalyst for that."

The pandemic's affect on data protection, funding process How companies deal with ransomware has been a key element of data protection during the coronavirus pandemic. Taylor said many HYCU backup customers have been attacked. Some said their only safe data was in HYCU. The pandemic exposed the fact that data stored in the cloud is not necessarily protected. Simon Taylor Simon Taylor "Backup moved from being a second-class citizen to a first-class citizen," Taylor said. The pandemic made closing a funding round an unusual process. As all meetings were remote, Bain and HYCU representatives never met in person. "It speaks volumes about the simplicity of HYCU" and its true SaaS nature, Taylor said. For example, it would have been a more difficult proposition to demonstrate hardware remotely. There were challenges. In a remote environment, it's important to replicate the physical experience of meeting, so both sides spent a lot of time trying to get to know each other personally, Taylor said. Acrew Capital also participated in the HYCU backup funding round. HYCU has already started recruiting for its new positions, with a focus on the Boston area. Sales and marketing and customer success are two key hiring areas, Taylor said. The company has 200 employees and aims to have 300 by the end of the year and 400 or 500 by the end of 2022. "We want to pour gas into the tank," Taylor said. A mixture of research and development (R&D) plus sales investment makes sense, said Krista Macomber, senior analyst at Evaluator Group. "HYCU likes to go deep on optimizing for certain environments like Nutanix and Microsoft, and additional R&D support could help to bring solutions to market a bit more quickly while keeping the same standards for quality," Macomber said. "Additional sales support could help to increase HYCU's awareness and traction in these markets that have quickly become very crowded."