Pure Storage combines FlashBlade with Portworx PX-Backup

Customers can now get Kubernetes data protection on a Pure Storage appliance.

Pure Storage has released a FlashBlade appliance integrated with Portworx PX-Backup, its first joint product since acquiring Portworx six months ago. Pure FlashBlade has a feature called Rapid Restore, which enables a claimed 270 TB per hour data recovery speed. Combined with the container-level backup capabilities of PX-Backup, customers have a way to quickly recover their containerized workloads in case of outages.

The FlashBlade-PX-Backup combo has been tested and certified for three key data protection use cases. Customers running Kubernetes databases on any on-premises storage infrastructure can use the FlashBlade appliance as the backup target, with PX-Backup serving as the backup manager.

In a second use case, application backups on the FlashBlade appliance can be sent via PX-Backup to any S3-compatible cloud target for recovery in the cloud. Lastly, PX-Backup can continually sync two FlashBlade appliances at two different data centers for immediate failover.

There is growing demand for Kubernetes data protection coinciding with general Kubernetes adoption, but most businesses don't know how to protect their containerized applications, said Michael Ferranti, senior director of product marketing for Portworx at Pure Storage. Some 75% of customers wrongly believe they can back up containers the same way as their other applications, according to data from IDC. Customers need to realize they need something more granular than VM-level snapshots to reliably restore Kubernetes applications in production, Ferranti said.

"Over the last year, a thousand Kubernetes flowers have bloomed. Customers are now trying to figure out how to protect these Kubernetes applications they're running in production," Ferranti said.

It was possible for customers to install PX-Backup on Pure FlashBlade appliances before the acquisition and before the release of this joint product. This release brings mapped-out configurations, documentation and support to help ensure the two products work together in customers' environments.