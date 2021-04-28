Kasten Kubernetes backup adds ransomware protection

With its latest major product update, Kasten's Kubernetes backup and recovery platform tackled the security problem that just won't go away and, in some cases, has gotten worse: ransomware.

Kasten K10 v4.0, launched today, offers ransomware protection that is native to Kubernetes, including immutability against attacks.

Customers have increasingly asked about ransomware protection, as malware groups have started to target container environments, said Niraj Tolia, president and general manager of Kasten by Veeam.

"Kubernetes recovery is complex in this environment," Tolia said.

Importance of ransomware protection for Kubernetes Containers are vulnerable to ransomware for several reasons, said Gaurav Rishi, vice president of product at Kasten by Veeam. These include hackers exploiting overpermissioning during installation and operations. Also, users don't update their Kubernetes platforms enough and gaps in backup and recovery lead to unprotected applications. "One of the biggest issues the industry is seeing today is around ransomware," Rishi said. "The attacks are getting more and more sophisticated." Niraj Tolia Niraj Tolia In addition, reports have shown ransomware cases on the rise during the new coronovirus pandemic, as attackers seek to exploit weakened security. For their ransomware protection, Kasten customers needed backup integrity to protect against container deletion and corruption; simple operations that can scale across multi-cluster environments; quick recovery across time, location and infrastructure; and a cost-effective approach, Rishi said. The immutability in Kasten K10 v4.0 provides object store backup with write-once read-many (WORM) support. Kasten claims that users can install and start protecting multi-cluster operations within 10 minutes. The Kasten Kubernetes backup features policy-based automation as well. Immutability also protects against malicious insider attacks and accidental deletions. In the emerging market, Kasten is early with its protection of container environments from ransomware specifically, and in discussing what makes containers unique targets, said Krista Macomber, senior analyst at Evaluator Group. "Container environments will become more popular targets as their production usage grows, so I wouldn't be surprised to see conversations start turning quickly to how to protect container assets from ransomware," Macomber said. As malicious attackers continue to get more sophisticated, it's a challenge to stay a step ahead. "Avoiding bad actors from penetrating the production environment to begin with is a great goal, but practically speaking, you should operate assuming that they will," Macomber said. "This is where hindering the intruder's ability to manipulate backups with the addition of support for WORM object storage becomes important." Other vendors that provide Kubernetes protection include Catalogic Software, Commvault, Portworx, Trilio and Zerto. In addition, the Kasten Kubernetes backup update added application-centric policies. Users can create Kasten K10 policies in an application's namespace to protect specific applications.