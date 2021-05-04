Trilio and Portworx showcase Kubernetes backup at KubeCon

Trilio and Portworx have launched workflow and interface enhancements aimed at helping IT admins handle Kubernetes backup.

TrilioVault for Kubernetes v2.1 adds backup monitoring for Velero, a guided disaster recovery workflow called DR Plan and certifications with Rancher, IBM Cloud and VMware Tanzu. The product works with any certified Kubernetes distribution, but Trilio also formally tests TrilioVault with Kubernetes distributions to provide extra assurance for customers.

Velero is a popular open source Kubernetes backup tool that many TrilioVault customers want support for, said Trilio CEO David Safaii. Customers are "growing out of Velero" because it lacks certain capabilities enterprises require. Velero is command-line interface-driven, making it difficult to work with at scale, and as an open source product, customers rely on the community rather than a vendor for support, Safaii said.

"That's the problem with open source -- it's only as good as the people contributing to the project," Safaii said.

When Kubernetes applications enter production, IT operations need a user interface for managing and monitoring backups, which is what TrilioVault for Kubernetes v2.1 provides for Velero, Safaii said. Velero does the actual Kubernetes backup "work," but TrilioVault provides much-needed visibility and monitoring into Velero's backups. IT operations need that interface as part of their backup management workflow, Safaii said.

Meanwhile, Portworx PX-Backup 2.0 introduces role-based access control, a backup activity dashboard, and an application-centric filter for setting up and managing backup policies. The software also gained native CSI integration, allowing greater support for ecosystem Kubernetes offerings such as VMware Tanzu. PX-Backup also launched on AWS Marketplace and IBM Cloud Catalog.

The product launches coincide with the start of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2021.