County's ransomware remediation includes backup, security

It's an IT administrator's nightmare: a call in the middle of the night.

In Yuba County, California, that call came in from the sheriff's office at 2:30 a.m. to say that services were unavailable. In this case, it was an even bigger nightmare -- the county got hit with DoppelPaymer ransomware.

However, it could have been worse. Yuba County uses Rubrik to back up all of its server infrastructure, both virtual and physical. Yuba County CIO Paul LaValley said one of the few satisfactions he experienced during the ransomware remediation process was that he knew he had data backed up and wouldn't need to pay for its recovery.

"One hundred percent of what we had backed up we were able to recover," LaValley said this week at Rubrik Forward, the data protection vendor's user conference.

How Yuba County recovered Sixteen people work in Yuba County's centralized IT department. They manage services for all departments of the county, which is about 40 miles north of Sacramento and home to 79,000 residents. The most critical services are connected with public safety, including the sheriff's office, emergency services and the health department, which was especially important during the pandemic. While some organizations would rather not admit to getting hit with ransomware, LaValley said he hopes that by telling his story, he can help organizations prevent or survive future attacks. The infection started a few weeks earlier, getting in through a PC in the building department. LaValley said it was most likely file-based, not email -- the building department deals with lots of other parties and file exchanges. The day before that late-night phone call, the county's Active Directory experienced Kerberos issues. LaValley said they didn't realize at the time that it was part of the attack. In addition around that time, Sophos identified a Dridex infection. The attackers then created a fraudulent enterprise admin account and encrypted 50 PCs and 100 servers. IT staffers began the ransomware remediation process by immediately disconnecting all servers, which were about 95% virtual, so it was relatively easy, LaValley said. As a starting point for recovery, IT initially restored Active Directory from a two-week-old backup. The department disabled admin accounts, notified businesses and users, informed authorities including the FBI, and blocked all network traffic outside the U.S. During the recovery process, it also uploaded evidence for forensic analysis. One hundred percent of what we had backed up we were able to recover. Paul LaValleyCIO, Yuba County Yuba County had an on-premises Rubrik appliance and replicates to the cloud for disaster recovery. Within a day, it had the critical systems back -- about 20% of its total. The next group of systems took a week and the remainder took another couple of weeks. LaValley said the VMware infrastructure and lack of documentation held them up. "Rubrik was never a bottleneck in that process," he said. "One hundred percent of what we had on Rubrik, we were able to recover." The county performed live mount and re-imaged affected PCs and physical servers. A couple of the servers were not in the backup cycles, but LaValley said that was the county's fault and proper documentation would have helped. As one of the last pieces of the ransomware remediation process, IT had to rebuild trust with agencies and partners to reconnect. "It took a while to convince them we had things locked down," LaValley said. Yuba County CIO Paul LaValley detailed at Rubrik Forward this week his ransomware remediation tasks following an attack.