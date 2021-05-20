Cloud migration helps Choice Hotels weather COVID-19

COVID-19 pushed Choice Hotels' cloud migration plans further along, and now it has no plans of stopping soon.

With travel restrictions and quarantine measures in place, the hotel industry has suffered during the pandemic. Choice Hotels, a hotel franchising business with more than 1,300 employees, kept its franchisees connected and running through a global, AWS-based guest check-in system and by adopting cloud-based technology.

Choice Hotels, which includes brands such as Comfort Inn, WoodSpring Suites and Cambria, consists mostly of hotels and motels along highways. At the height of the pandemic, these places lodged many first responders who couldn't return to their families, said Choice Hotels vice president of engineering Jason Simpson in a breakout session at this week's Rubrik Forward virtual event. Even still, occupancy was down significantly.

Keeping employees working without an office was key, Simpson said. At the start of the pandemic, he pinpointed he would immediately need broader VPN access, reliable communication and a good video conferencing system, Simpson said in an interview. He quickly deployed VPN in the cloud through Palo Alto Networks and adopted Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

"The moment the pandemic hit, we had a lot of work to do. We knew when we went home that night, we weren't coming back," Simpson said.

User adoption of the collaboration applications went surprisingly smoothly, Simpson added. He expected some hesitancy because not all of Choice Hotels' staff was used to working remotely, but he said he believes they were won over by the low learning curves and user-friendly interfaces of Zoom and Microsoft Teams.