Veeam backup software integrating Kubernetes protection

Veeam hopes to capitalize on what it's calling the next major shift in IT with the integration of Kubernetes data protection into its backup software platform.

The Veeam repository integration for Kasten K10 provides customers with a central location for storing backups of Kubernetes workloads.

Danny Allan Danny Allan

"We are now going through the next decade of transformation," said Danny Allan, Veeam's CTO and senior vice president for product strategy, at the vendor's virtual VeeamON user conference Tuesday. "We believe it is based on containers."

The focus on containers, for which Kubernetes provides management, follows a decade heavy on virtualization, Allan said. Veeam started out specializing in backup for VMware but has since expanded to cloud, physical and now container-based protection.

Containers are designed for portability and consumption economics, Allan said.

How Kasten will blend with Veeam Veeam acquired Kasten, a provider of backup and disaster recovery for Kubernetes, in September 2020. Earlier in 2020, Insight Partners acquired Veeam, transitioning it from founder-led to private equity ownership. "It gives us a bigger currency to go after acquisitions," Veeam CEO William Largent said at the event. Veeam had pledged to keep Kasten's K10 product available on a standalone basis but also integrate it with the Veeam backup software platform. We are now going through the next decade of transformation. We believe it is based on containers. Danny AllanCTO and senior vice president for product strategy, Veeam From a technology standpoint, the acquisition is going according to plan, Allan said. The integration will be generally available later this year, likely in the third quarter. "Similar to our cloud products, Kasten K10 will always remain available as a standalone application," Allan said. "However, over time, Veeam will enable deeper and deeper integration." Users will be able to take a backup with K10, send it into a Veeam repository and benefit from all of Veeam's capabilities, such as monitoring and recovery, Allan said. The integration offers a range of supported targets, including on premises and in the cloud, said Krista Macomber, senior analyst at Evaluator Group. "This provides a lot of flexibility for Kubernetes backups, including lower-cost and more retention-focused repositories, as well as ransomware protection through immutability," Macomber said. In April, Kasten launched version 4.0 of its K10 platform, which offered ransomware protection native to Kubernetes, including immutability against attacks. It's also important to integrate the container sources protected by Kasten into Veeam's automated data lifecycle management policies, according to Macomber. "For IT, container environments really need to be an extension of the existing environments that are protected, for simplicity of management," Macomber said. Kasten K10 can write to Veeam storage repositories for centralized data management including disk, solid state, object storage, cloud and tape.