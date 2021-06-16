Veeam Government Solutions subsidiary features federal focus

Veeam Software launched a wholly owned subsidiary today that focuses on backup and recovery for the U.S. federal government.

Veeam Government Solutions (VGS) -- which has headquarters in Washington, D.C., and is staffed by U.S. citizens -- supports the data protection requirements of the government, said Earl Matthews, president of the subsidiary.

"VGS is specifically tailored to meet those needs," Matthews said.

Turbulent times Data protection is critical to the continuity of the federal government. In just the last couple of months, cyberattacks have hit large companies and affected millions of people. Also in that time, the White House issued recommendations meant to help companies avoid ransomware infections and signed an executive order that aims to strengthen cybersecurity defenses, including supply chain security. Meanwhile, recent updates to Veeam Backup & Replication enhanced ransomware protection. Every government agency needs the most modern and adept backup and recovery. Earl Matthews Earl MatthewsPresident, Veeam Government Solutions "Every government agency needs the most modern and adept backup and recovery solutions, and that's what VGS offers," Matthews said. Veeam has sold data protection to the U.S. federal government for more than a decade. It claims 1,200 federal government customers. Vendors such as Hitachi and SAP occasionally form subsidiaries in the federal government space, Matthews said. Veeam wants to expand its reach in the federal government market with the formation of the subsidiary. Veeam's Russian founders, Ratmir Timashev and Andrei Baronov, sold the company to private equity firm Insight Partners in early 2020. Since the acquisition, Veeam has made a commitment to be a U.S. company to compete more in the federal space. Having that U.S. base "will provide more comfort to our federal customers," Matthews said. Veeam has ramped up its efforts to expand in the U.S. federal sector over the past 18 months, "using the acquisition by Insight as some fuel for this initiative," said Krista Macomber, senior analyst at Evaluator Group. "Veeam has had a lingering perception of close ties to Russia, which has made it challenging for Veeam to grow in this particular space," Macomber said. "The new ownership has been a new opportunity for Veeam to shed that perception."