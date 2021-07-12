Vendors push Kubernetes backup as a must for production

Backup vendors seem to believe 2021 is the year of containers, as many of them have launched or expanded Kubernetes backup capabilities.

For more and more customers, Kubernetes applications have moved from concept to production. Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), a division of TechTarget, conducted a survey among enterprise IT decision-makers in the middle of 2020 that found 52% of respondents were using containers. Of those, 67% said they already had applications running in production, with the remaining 33% saying they would enter production within a year.

Meanwhile, Kaseya recently published its annual IT Operations Report that surveyed customers ranging from fewer than 50 employees to more than 3,000. In this study, 24% of respondents reported their IT budget for containerization technology increased in 2021.

Furthermore, 21% of respondents said containerization technology is something they will invest in during 2022, placing it in the top five, behind email security, IT automation, ransomware protection and AI and machine learning.

Vendors are recognizing that customers are ready to transition their Kubernetes applications from concept to production, and this translates to increased demand for Kubernetes backup, said Christophe Bertrand, an ESG senior analyst. No one should be surprised, as this is a trend vendors had been preparing for, evidenced by Pure Storage buying Portworx in September and Veeam buying Kasten in October, he added.

"The window of opportunity for vendors getting into Kubernetes backup is now," Bertrand said. Throughout 2021, data protection vendors have made major investments into Kubernetes backup as they aim to ride this wave. Here are the highlights of the year so far:

NetApp's Project Astra comes to fruition First introduced as Project Astra in April 2020, NetApp Astra officially launched in March and is essentially a Kubernetes-focused version of the vendor's OnTap data management software. Its primary purpose is as a container management tool. NetApp made it a point to build Kubernetes backup features into Astra before its official launch. This included a snapshotting capability to allow customers to revert their Kubernetes clusters to an earlier point in time, the ability to take full backups at the application level and the means to clone and move applications and their data between clusters. NetApp claimed Kubernetes backup is necessary for applications running in production, so it didn't make sense to launch Astra without it.

Catalogic goes all-in on CloudCasa In May, Catalogic Software sold its flagship ECX copy data management software to IBM. Catalogic poured the proceeds from the divestiture into its CloudCasa SaaS Kubernetes backup product. ECX creates in-place replicas of production data, and these virtual copies could serve backup, test/dev and analytics use cases. CloudCasa provides Kubernetes backup via container storage interface (CSI) snapshots. Making CloudCasa its new flagship represented Catalogic's shift from selling a software product bound to hardware from its partners to selling services on the cloud. Catalogic is banking on finding greater success with the latter model, as it expects demand for Kubernetes backup to rise. Catalogic continues to develop CloudCasa further. In June, it added support for Amazon Elastic Block Storage snapshots, Azure support and the ability to take full backups of persistent volumes. In the future, Catalogic intends to develop security features such as multifactor authentication and access logging for the platform.

Veritas redesigns how NetBackup handles Kubernetes backup In June, Veritas pushed out an anti-ransomware-focused update for NetBackup that included an improvement to how its software handled Kubernetes backup. Previously, NetBackup's Kubernetes protection was deployed as a sidecar container, but in the June update, NetBackup could be directly integrated into a Kubernetes environment as a controller with an operator. This change represented not only the vendor's better understanding of how to make its technology work for Kubernetes, but recognition that Kubernetes workloads will eventually need protection against ransomware.