Backup vendors target a growing MSP market

Backup vendors are capitalizing on customers' preference for Opex over Capex by leaning hard on managed service providers.

This year, multiple backup vendors have called out MSPs as a market they are specifically targeting. While not end customers themselves, MSPs consume vendors' products in order to provide IT functions such as backup, infrastructure and security as services to other businesses. Enterprise IT vendors in general -- not just those involved with data protection -- are seeing growth in this market segment and seizing the opportunity.

Kaseya's 2021 IT Operations Survey found that 59% of organizations outsource some IT functions to MSPs. Backup management was the most popular, with 21% of respondents saying they pay an MSP to handle it. Cloud infrastructure management came in second with 19%, and IT security and network monitoring each came in at 17%.

The survey had a total of 943 participants from company sizes ranging from less than 50 employees to more than 3,000 employees. More than half of respondents (56%) worked at companies of 500 or fewer employees.

This month, AvePoint will launch a partner program to incentivize MSP customers, something that has been long overdue, said CEO TJ Jiang. AvePoint, which focuses on data migration and protection for Office 365, announced its intent to merge with special-purpose acquisition company Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation in November.

It expected the deal to close in the first quarter of 2021, but regulatory review delayed it until the end of June. With that resolved, Jiang said he can finally move forward with his plan to tap into an important market.

"We're targeting managed service providers as a key partner and buyer in the market. There's opportunity to accelerate that through acquisition," Jiang said.

XenData, which provides LTO active archive products, also made an MSP move this month by launching an S3 interface and the ability to consolidate data across multiple archives into a single pool. XenData has mostly media and entertainment customers and very few MSP customers, according to CEO Phil Storey. This upgrade can open up that market by providing MSPs a way to offer archive as a service.

Earlier this month, Acronis founder and CEO Serguei Beloussov voluntarily stepped down to allow Patrick Pulvermueller, the former president of GoDaddy's partners business, to take his place. One of Pulvermueller's objectives as the new CEO is to expand Acronis' partnership program and capture more service provider customers.