Druva hastens ransomware recovery with curated snapshots

A new feature from Druva helps ensure customers have a ready, ransomware-free snapshot to recover from.

The backup-as-a-service vendor's Curated Recovery capability became generally available Tuesday. Curated Recovery scans data from a group of snapshots within a user-defined span of time to create a "curated" snapshot. This serves as a clean version to recover from and contains the most up-to-date files that haven't been tampered with, minimizing data loss.

Druva Curated Recovery works via an automated process that runs a statistical algorithm against the data in each snapshot. It looks across previous recovery points to identify what files have been encrypted and changed. Users set how far back in time Curated Recovery will look -- ideally, to when they suspect a malware intrusion first took place.

[Curated Recovery] solves the pain point of getting the latest files across multiple snapshots. Prem AnanthakrishnanVice president of products, Druva

Recovering via snapshots is usually an "all-or-nothing" situation in which a system is rolled back in time and all changes to the data between now and then, legitimate or not, are lost, said Prem Ananthakrishnan, vice president of products at Druva. It is possible for users to comb through more recent snapshots to bring the data back up to date, but it's a "cumbersome, manual recovery process" that can take weeks to complete, he added.

