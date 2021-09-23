Qumulo consolidates data protection features into Recover Q

Qumulo wants its users to have an easier time tapping into the platform's native anti-ransomware capabilities.

The storage vendor launched Recover Q this week, a suite of features in the Qumulo Core storage platform that helps minimize entry points of malware intrusion and recover files if ransomware does get through. Recover Q lets customers set access control and finely define who can do what within the Qumulo system, take granular snapshots, replicate those snapshots to an off-site cluster or to AWS S3 and recover the snapshots back into production.

Qumulo Core's capabilities are arranged into named suites to help customers perform specific storage operations. For example, Cloud Q enables customers to create and manage pools of unstructured data in the cloud and migrate data between clouds. Customers only pay for one license for Qumulo Core to use Cloud Q, Server Q, Recover Q and the product's other capabilities -- the suites aren't licensed separately.

Recover Q is a repackaging of existing Qumulo Core capabilities, said Ben Gitenstein, Qumulo vice president of products and solutions. The company launched Recover Q because an increasing number of customers have been asking for anti-ransomware measures but couldn't easily find and implement the preexisting native features within the platform, Gitenstein said.

"It's a way for customers to understand all the tools they have at their disposal to keep their data safe," Gitenstein said.

Qumulo intends to build more data protection features into Qumulo Core, and these will fall under the Recover Q umbrella, Gitenstein added.

"Threats are always evolving, attackers' techniques are always evolving, and our customers' attack surfaces are always expanding," Gitenstein said.

