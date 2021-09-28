Catalogic CloudCasa charges for Kubernetes backup storage

Catalogic CloudCasa has started charging rent for its Kubernetes persistent volume backups.

This week, Catalogic rolled out capacity-based subscription for customers looking to put backups of Kubernetes persistent volumes into cloud storage on the CloudCasa backup-as-a-service platform. The vendor will continue to offer a free tier with up to 100 GB of storage, but customers will have to pay $699/month for 5 TB in the Starter tier or $1,499/month for the 20 TB Pro tier. An additional Enterprise tier is available for customers looking to store more than 50 TB of persistent volume backups, but no pricing information is available for it.

Catalogic introduced CloudCasa's persistent volume backup capability into early access in its June update. Customers could store up to 5 TB for free, but Catalogic was clear this would become a paid feature once the early access trial period was over. At the time, the newly introduced feature was billed as a supplement to CloudCasa's Kubernetes snapshotting capability, enabling customers to protect their containers with both rapid snapshots and portable backup copies.

Catalogic made other improvements to CloudCasa in this week's update, as well. Backups on the platform are secured by new multifactor authentication and immutability through SafeLock, a feature that prevents backup copies from being modified or deleted. SafeLock is enabled by setting retention policies for backup copies in CloudCasa, which stores backups in AWS or Azure and in the region of the customer's choosing. Once enabled, no APIs or user input can tamper with the protected backups.

"Stuff like this is becoming popular because of ransomware," said Bob Adair, product manager of CloudCasa at Catalogic.

Notably, SafeLock's immutability is set at the CloudCasa software level and not at the storage back end. A bad actor looking to undo the immutability would need extensive knowledge of a customer in order to impersonate them and have Catalogic make changes. The degree of social engineering needed to get around this security layer would deter most cybercriminals, Adair said.

The update also included new automation features. CloudCasa can automatically discover Kubernetes clusters in customers' Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service environments and prompt the backup admin to configure a backup policy. Additionally, Catalogic introduced application hooks and API support to CloudCasa, enabling customers to create integrations with other applications in their backup and recovery workflow.