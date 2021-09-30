Clumio extends backup as a service to Amazon S3

Amazon S3 has gone from being a receptacle for secondary data to a vault for business-critical data, and Clumio has a new way to protect this storage environment.

This week, the backup-as-a-service vendor introduced Clumio Protect for Amazon S3, which provides point-in-time recovery and other data protection features not available natively in the object storage service. This includes ransomware protection features such as immutable storage, multi-factor authentication, a separate storage environment for S3 backups and access controls.

The Clumio Protect platform also gives customers a centralized view of every AWS bucket, account and region under management, which can allow storage admins to quickly spot problems with backup processes and perform audits.

Clumio expects S3 protection to enter early access in late October, with general availability sometime in December.

Amazon S3 stores data in three or more availability zones and natively offers versioning and replication as data protection features, but these back up services aren't enough for enterprises, said Chadd Kenney, vice president of product at Clumio. The features lead to higher storage costs because they duplicate data and are executed at the bucket level, which means they don't allow granular, single-file recovery.

More importantly, the S3 versioning and replication features do not protect against ransomware, which is a top concern for enterprises right now, Kenney added. Clumio Protect for Amazon S3 has security features such as immutability and encryption that make it harder for cyber criminals to modify or delete the backups.

"Versioning is a first line of defense, followed by replication, but it's not a ransomware solution," Kenney said.

Amazon S3 was mostly used as a repository for static images or backup copies generated by data protection software, but it has also become a common storage option for data generated by cloud-native applications, Kenney said. Some of those applications and data are critical for businesses, and Clumio customers have said backing up Amazon S3 is a challenge.

"Amazon S3 was a dumping ground for data," Kenney said. "But a lot of modern apps are pushing data into S3, so now it's a mix of useless and critical data."