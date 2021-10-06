Cohesity backup integrates with Cisco SecureX

Cohesity Helios is now integrated into the Cisco SecureX security platform, aiming to help customers identify, respond to and recover from ransomware attacks more quickly by combining backup and security functions.

The ransomware alerts and context around backup systems found in Cohesity DataProtect can now be displayed in Cisco SecureX's interface through the latter's connection with Helios, Cohesity's cloud-based data management platform.

This unified visibility helps customers identify and respond to ransomware attacks more quickly, as they can initiate a recovery directly from SecureX without going through Helios.

One customer, Sky Lakes Medical Center, was able to thwart a ransomware attack because it had Cohesity DataProtect running on Cisco HyperFlex. This implementation guided Cohesity's development of the Cohesity-Cisco integration.

Cisco SecureX is a cloud platform that connects every Cisco Secure cybersecurity product, such as Secure Email and Secure Endpoint, in a customer's environment, displaying important security-related information on a unified interface. Cisco claims SecureX's simpler management tools enable companies to respond to threats faster.

Cohesity Helios is the backup vendor's cloud platform that unifies its data protection and management products and services, including its core product, Cohesity DataProtect. DataProtect has a handful of anti-ransomware features such as immutable backups and AI-powered anomaly detection. The latter capability allows the software to determine when the last clean backup copy was taken and provides context to when the backup system was breached.

This information can now be displayed in SecureX following the integration.

Data security operations are disjointed for many organizations, said Sanjeev Desai, senior director of solutions marketing at Cohesity.

Ransomware requires coordination between IT, security and networking teams, but each department has its own narrow scope and anti-ransomware tools that rarely share intelligence and context between them, Desai said. This leads to inefficiency, which organizations can't afford when they're scrambling to get everything back up and running after an attack.

"There is broad consensus that ransomware doesn't discriminate and is the most disruptive type of cyberattack in terms of downtime," he said. "This is a boardroom-level concern for organizations around the world."

The integration between Cohesity and Cisco SecureX gives everyone the same data security context, enhancing collaboration between peers across IT departments, Desai added.

Joint Cisco SecureX and Cohesity DataProtect customers can start using Cohesity through Cisco SecureX immediately. SecureX comes with every Cisco Secure product, and DataProtect is available on Cisco's global price list.

The partnership between Cohesity and Cisco is not exclusive on either end, and it's possible Cohesity will integrate with other SecureX-like platforms in the future, Desai said. Other data protection vendors have partnered or integrated their products with security vendors, including Arcserve with Sophos, Druva with FireEye, and Carbonite with Webroot through an acquisition. Carbonite itself was then acquired by OpenText in November 2019.