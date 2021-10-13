Veeam Backup for Salesforce seeks to protect user data

Veeam Software is doubling down on SaaS.

Following its Microsoft Office 365 backup product, Veeam will launch Backup for Salesforce, one of the other top SaaS platforms.

CTO Danny Allan said he expects Veeam Backup for Salesforce to be available, at least in beta, by the end of the year.

"Salesforce is the next opportunity in the SaaS space," Allan said.

Veeam seeks to simplify Salesforce backup and restore Allan said the product is based on Veeam's own experiences of backing up Salesforce for several years. Danny Allan Danny Allan Users will be able to back up in the cloud and on premises. On the recovery side, Veeam Backup for Salesforce will have flexible and granular search and restore of data records, metadata, attachments and files, Allan said. It will also include data and metadata comparison. At first glance, the product delivers on the "Veeam mantra of usability and completeness," said Christophe Bertrand, a senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). "Based on previous efforts for other SaaS environments, we expect a strong first version, quickly followed by enhancements," Bertrand said. Backup for Salesforce was next on the list after Office 365 in terms of customer requests, Allan said. Veeam's Backup for Office 365 is on version 5 and has been downloaded more than 175,000 times. Prior to Veeam Backup for Salesforce, Veeam's customers could use publicly available APIs to export data from Salesforce and then use the Data Loader to manually restore. "This could prove to be a very cumbersome, complex and potentially error-prone process," Allan said. "With Veeam Backup for Salesforce, we make the entire process simple, flexible and reliable." With Veeam Backup for Salesforce, users can regularly schedule data protection. Two primary users for the product will be the backup administrator responsible for compliance and ensuring data protection, and the Salesforce admin in charge of data management and manipulation of Salesforce data, Allan said. Pricing information is not available yet.