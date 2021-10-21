Cloudian provides object storage backup target for Kasten

Cloudian HyperStore object storage is now integrated with Kasten by Veeam's K10 Kubernetes backup software, providing customers with an on-premises object storage backup target.

Cloudian HyperStore provides scalable S3-compatible storage for Kubernetes backup data. The storage platform has some built-in anti-ransomware features, including a firewall, encryption, immutability via AWS S3 Object Lock, and role-based access controls. HyperStore also costs up to 70% less than storing backups in a public cloud, the vendor claimed.

Kasten K10 is a Kubernetes backup platform. It is one of the earliest products in the Kubernetes data protection space alongside TrilioVault for Kubernetes and Portworx PX-Backup, and it supports a range of databases, Kubernetes distributions and container storage interface (CSI)-compatible storage infrastructure. Kasten was acquired by Veeam in October 2020.

Customers could already use HyperStore as a backup target for Kasten K10, but the integration between the two enables backup administrators to create an immutability workflow, said Amit Rawlani, director of technology alliances, product and solution marketing at Cloudian. They can initiate S3 Object Lock through Kasten and point at a Cloudian storage bucket to lock it down without having to configure immutability through Cloudian.

Cloudian customers are increasingly interested in containers and have been asking for data protection for Kubernetes, Rawlani said. Cloudian has an established relationship with Veeam, so partnering up and developing some software-level integration with Kasten by Veeam made sense, he said.

Cloudian is investigating similar integration with other data protection vendors, according to Rawlani. He declined to name them.