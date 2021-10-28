Commvault Metallic launches backup security dashboard

Commvault wants customers to aim for a high backup security posture score with its new feature.

Launched this week during the Commvault Connections21 virtual event, Metallic Security IQ is a console available across all Metallic backup-as-a-service environments. It consists of a dashboard that informs IT admins of potential security threats to Metallic backups such as anomalous data change rates among backups, unencrypted backup sets and the lack of multifactor authentication (MFA) usage.

Admins can click through dashboard notifications to take corrective measures, such as enabling encryption, viewing data changes and, if necessary, restoring environments to a state from before the unusual data changes occurred.

Metallic Security IQ, an optional feature for Metallic products and offered free of charge, also gamifies security by providing a security posture score based on detected vulnerabilities. This encourages admins to follow through on addressing those vulnerabilities, according to Manoj Nair, general manager of Metallic.

"If there's a score, people want 100%," Nair said.

Metallic is Commvault's SaaS platform for delivering data protection in the cloud. The majority of Metallic's products deliver backup for various workloads, including databases, file and object storage environments, Microsoft Office 365 and Dynamics 365, Salesforce, endpoints and Kubernetes. Metallic also offers a managed cloud storage service.

Although features such as MFA and access control push into the realm of security, IT administrators responsible for managing a company's storage systems need these functions to protect their backups, Nair said. Cybercriminals target backup data to prevent their victims from recovering, so it's become IT operations' responsibility to ensure that data is secure.

"Backup is no longer just about compliance or keeping things around because corporate wants me to," Nair said. "It's the last line of defense against ransomware."

The notifications and gamification in Metallic Security IQ are designed to help IT admins carry out security tasks that are a little outside their skillset, Nair added.

Metallic Security IQ's dashboard displays a security posture score.