Quantum tape libraries gain remote eject capability

Data in tapes is generally safe from cyber criminals, but Quantum Corp. aims to make it even harder to access.

This week, the vendor introduced Scalar Ransom Block, a feature that will be added to Quantum Scalar i3 and i6 tape libraries. Ransom Block enables customers to eject tape magazines via software command, rendering them inaccessible to the robot in the tape library. However, it's only a partial ejection, so the device can still scan the tapes' barcodes and confirm their presence -- it just has no way to manipulate them.

Tapes are generally regarded as ransomware- and cyberthreat-proof because of their offline nature, but tape libraries are network-attached devices. The tapes aren't truly inaccessible until they are disconnected from their drives. Normally this means physically ejecting them, but Scalar Ransom Block lets Quantum tape library customers do this remotely and programmatically.

Ransom Block lets customers create a physical air gap within their Quantum tape libraries, protecting unauthorized access to their data, said Eric Bassier, senior director of products at Quantum. The tape library itself may be compromised, but Scalar Ransom Block makes the tapes inaccessible even to the device they're housed in, and the only way to regain access is if someone pushes the ejected magazine back into the device.

"Ransom Block is a physical gap -- no amount of programming can overcome that," Bassier said.

Since customers can create this air gap without physically handling their tapes, it also lowers the risk of damaging them from improper handling, Bassier added.

Quantum also introduced Logical Tape Blocking, a software lock preventing the robots in a tape library from moving or otherwise manipulating the tapes. Customers can use it as an "interim step" between normal operation and complete disconnection of the tape via Ransom Block, Bassier said.

Logical Tape Blocking and Scalar Ransom Block will be standard on new Quantum Scalar i3 and i6 tape libraries in December. An upgrade kit to install the magazine stoppers onto current Scalar models will be made available for existing customers for $200.