Clumio extends protection to SQL Server on Amazon EC2

Clumio backup-as-a-service added protection for Microsoft SQL Server on Amazon EC2, covering customers who haven't made the switch to cloud-native databases.

Clumio Protect for Microsoft SQL Server on EC2, which launched this week, has the same features and interface as the vendor's protection offerings for cloud-native databases such as Amazon RDS, MySQL and PostgreSQL. It can encrypt SQL Server backups and store them in isolated, immutable environments to provide ransomware protection, perform point-in-time recovery at 15-minute intervals and recover individual databases instead of entire EC2 instances.

Additionally, Clumio Protect doesn't install agents in customers' environments, so database performance isn't affected.

Although cloud-native databases including a Microsoft SQL Server on AWS service are growing in popularity, most companies that run SQL Server outside of their data centers do it in Amazon EC2 instances, said Chadd Kenney, vice president of product at Clumio. They prefer this because it is less of a disruption than a full-blown re-platforming of a high-transaction database management system, he said, as it allows them to use the same workflows and Microsoft license as well as the same backup products and data protection methods they've already implemented.

"Most people deployed SQL Server on-prem and built heavily around it," Kenney said.

However, Amazon EC2's native backup capabilities aren't enough for critical workloads such as Microsoft SQL Server, Kenney said. EC2 can't restore to a point in time, and it can only restore entire instances. Customers have tried to work around this all-or-nothing approach through manual scripting and by pulling the data back into their data centers to use their on-premises backup products, but this leads to egress charges and potential security vulnerabilities, Kenney said. Therefore, using Clumio instead of traditional backup represents significant cost savings, he claimed.

Clumio Protect for Microsoft SQL Server on EC2 is generally available and costs six cents per GB under protection per month.