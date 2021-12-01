Dell extends Cyber Recovery ransomware protection to AWS

Dell EMC is providing customers with a means to lock down their data in AWS S3.

This week, Dell EMC introduced PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS, a cloud-based variant of its data isolation and immutability software. The product enables customers to create an air-gapped data recovery vault in AWS S3, separate from their production and backup environments. Customers can secure the data within the vault by implementing access restrictions to PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS.

The new software provides an extra layer of ransomware protection on top of a customer's primary backup. Data in the Cyber Recovery vault is harder to access by bad actors because it is stored in an isolated storage environment on a product that is separated from the rest of an organization's backup administration. Even if backup administrators' credentials are compromised, Cyber Recovery requires its own set of security credentials and multifactor authentication to access.

Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery was previously only deployable on premises, either directly into appliances in customers' data centers or delivered as a service through Faction, a cloud service provider Dell EMC partners with.

Previously, customers who wanted to protect cloud-native data would have to move it back on premises first, leading to extra complexity and cost, said Rob Emsley, director of product marketing for data protection at Dell Technologies. This week's launch addresses those customers' needs by enabling them to use AWS S3 as the storage back end for the Cyber Recovery vault.

"When customers move to AWS, they have to protect their workloads the same way as they did on prem," Emsley said.

Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS costs less than $1,000 per TB for one year to approximately $2,000 per TB for a three-year commitment, according to the vendor. It is sold and deployed as a virtual appliance, so customers will need to provide their own storage for it in AWS S3.

Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS has the same capabilities and interface as its on-premises deployments.