Air gap backups provide another layer of protection

The concept of an air gap backup copy -- a backup copy stored on a storage infrastructure that is not accessible from an external connection or the internet -- has been around for decades. Air gapping typically plays an important role in the 3-2-1 backup strategy that is an accepted industry best practice. This strategy calls for three copies of data, on two different types of media, with one copy off-site.

Air gapping has a lot of promise, especially in the fight against today's onslaught of ransomware and other cyber attacks, but it's not completely foolproof. With a variety of storage media and consumption models expanding the traditional definition of an air gap, it is important for organizations to understand the unique benefits and disadvantages of each approach to data air gapping.

Physical air gaps Many organizations have moved to isolate some backups from external networks and devices, and tape storage is the traditional form of air gapping. Backup data is copied to a tape cartridge, which is then physically removed and stored in a tape library that is typically hosted off-site. As a result, the air gap backups are physically disconnected from external networks, as well as other storage devices. In more recent years, off-site object stores, as well as disconnected file systems, have been introduced to facilitate a physical air gap, while, at the same time, addressing some of the pain points of tape, such as lengthy recovery times. These systems require a network connection when data is ingested, so to facilitate isolation, these systems include additional safeguards.

Logical air gaps The use of storage media that is not removable has introduced the concept of a logical air gap. Logical air gaps rely on network and user access controls to create isolation from the production and primary backup environments. For example, admins may isolate the backup copy by removing access via production-accessible UIs or via host or administration networks. This only enables data transfer through a designated, secure networking port and firewall that are only opened and closed when data is being transferred. Also, some methods require physical access to the designated air gap system with an interface that can be disconnected when not in use. Some cloud vendors create an air gap by storing backup copies in a separate storage account, requiring another set of logins for access, or in a separate region. It is also a functionality being built into some production block storage systems.