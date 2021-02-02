Comparing data protection vs. data security vs. data privacy

An organization's data is one of its most valuable assets and must be protected accordingly. Because there are so many ways an organization's data could potentially be lost or compromised, organizations must take a multifaceted approach to ensuring the well-being of their data. This means focusing on three key areas: data protection, data security and data privacy.

Defining data protection vs. data security vs. data privacy

Although the terms are sometimes used interchangeably, there are several key differences among data protection, data security and data privacy.

Data protection

Data protection is the process of safeguarding important information from corruption, compromise or loss.

Data protection centers around backup and recovery, although there are any number of data protection tools available. Typically, an organization will designate a data protection officer who is responsible for identifying the data that must be protected and designing a set of policies to ensure the data can be recovered in the event that it's deleted, overwritten or corrupted.

In addition to ensuring an organization's data is backed up, data protection policies also protect data in a way that aligns with the organization's service-level agreements, particularly regarding recovery point objectives (RPOs) and recovery time objectives (RTOs).

The RPO is a metric referencing the frequency with which backups are created. The backup frequency determines how much data could potentially be lost in a data loss event. If an organization has an RPO of four hours, then the organization could potentially lose up to four hours' worth of data because all the data that has been created since the most recent backup could potentially be lost.

The RTO is a metric of how long it will take to restore a backup. Organizations define an RTO based on how long they can afford for critical systems to be unavailable during a restore operation.

Data security

Data security is the defense of digital information against internal and external, malicious and accidental threats. Although data security focuses specifically on keeping data secure, it also incorporates infrastructure security -- it's difficult to adequately secure data if the underlying infrastructure is insecure.

Organizations have adopted countless security measures and data security tools to guarantee data security. One such example is multifactor authentication (MFA), which uses at least two different mechanisms to verify a user's identity before granting access to the data. For example, an MFA system might use a traditional username and password combined with a code that is sent to the user's smart phone via text message.

Data privacy

Data privacy, also called information privacy, is when an organization or individual must determine what data in a computer system can be shared with third parties.

There are two main aspects to data privacy. The first is access control. A big part of ensuring data privacy is determining who should have authorized access to the data and who shouldn't.

The second aspect of data privacy involves putting mechanisms into place that will prevent unauthorized access to the data. Data encryption prevents data from being read by anyone who does not have authorized access. There are also various data loss prevention features that are designed to prevent unauthorized access, thereby ensuring data privacy. Such a mechanism might be used to prevent a user from forwarding an email message containing sensitive information.