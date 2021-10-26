Immutable backups for ransomware defense may not be enough

Recoverability is an important piece of the ransomware defense strategy. Experts advise against paying ransoms, so current, unencrypted, uncorrupted backups that offer acceptable recovery points will enable organizations to recover data and get operations back online without payment.

Even if an attacker keeps their word and provides the encryption keys if the organization pays, recovery with encryption keys is usually a lengthy and laborious process. Immutable backups include a write once, ready many, or WORM, designation, whereby even a storage administrator cannot overwrite or delete the data copy. They also cannot be accessed from external hosts, with writes to the internal system only allowed via trusted internal services or APIs. For example, in mount-based restore processes, organizations can consider cloning the internal view for external exposure so that the internal view remains unchanged.

Immutable backups for ransomware offer some relief, but should be complemented by other data protection strategies.