Kubernetes backup demands new IT practices and tools

Widespread adoption of containers has made Kubernetes a fixture in most organizations, which means Kubernetes backup is now a critical IT task.

The biggest challenge associated with Kubernetes backup is that Kubernetes environments are vastly different from traditional IT infrastructures. Backup methods that organizations have long relied on cannot protect Kubernetes clusters or the applications that run on Kubernetes. Although most backup application vendors now offer some degree of support for Kubernetes backup, those tools tend to be somewhat immature compared to traditional backup tools.

Here's a look at some top Kubernetes backup best practices, challenges and tool options.

All about the apps One of the first best practices for Kubernetes backups is to focus on applications, not on servers. In a Kubernetes environment, there is no static mapping of applications to specific servers or VMs. Backups need to work in this highly dynamic model. Agility is one of the main reasons organizations use containers. An organization can create a containerized application in a development environment and then move it to the production environment on premises or in the cloud. This underscores that organizations tend to adopt and retire containerized applications far more frequently than server-based applications. A Kubernetes backup tool should be able to automatically detect newly deployed applications. Backup admins should tag or use a similar mechanism to identify applications, because some Kubernetes backup tools can back up and restore applications based on their tags. Backups are a core component of a container management strategy Tags are just key-value pairs applied to various types of objects. The tag's only purpose is to make it easier for an admin to find certain objects. In some organizations, admins assign tags to applications as a way of identifying them. Kubernetes environments often refer to tags as labels. An organization must be comfortable with whatever backup tool it uses.