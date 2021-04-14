Look for these critical features in a ROBO backup tool

IT pros who support geographically dispersed organizations must adopt a specific set of practices -- and tools -- to protect data that resides outside their company's main office.

Remote office and branch office (ROBO) environments pose unique data backup challenges. For example, they often lack a dedicated IT staff and may not be equipped with high-speed connectivity to the main office. Because admins perform remote office backups differently than local backups, there are certain features to look for in ROBO backup software.

3 critical ROBO backup capabilities ROBO backups often send data over an internet connection to a cloud-based target or to a target in the main office. As such, bandwidth optimization features in ROBO software are a must. Another thing to look for is the ability to manage all remote offices through a single interface. Establishing a remote desktop protocol (RDP) connection to a remote office might not be a big deal if an organization only has a few remote locations. However, it isn't practical for an organization with lots of remote locations to manage each individually. Another important feature of ROBO backup software is an interface to initiate backups and restores from the remote location. This makes it possible for an authorized employee in a remote office to restore a file without having to contact the help desk. Bypassing the help desk reduces the IT staff's workload and enables remote employees to restore data much quicker than would be possible if they had to wait on IT.