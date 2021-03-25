Microsoft 365 retention policy vs. backup: Why you need both

Data retention is an important component of the data protection strategy for Microsoft 365. That strategy must also include a backup plan. Rather than viewing data protection as a choice of a Microsoft 365 retention policy vs. backup, IT professionals should determine the retention policy gaps that a backup strategy can fill.

Many enterprises have transitioned or begun to transition to Microsoft 365. It is generating business-critical data that organizations must retain and protect. Microsoft 365 also enables customers to apply and control retention settings, which is beneficial with pervasive and strict compliance requirements and cybersecurity concerns.

Policies help meet compliance requirements Data retention is necessary for proactive regulatory compliance, to reduce the risk of litigation or a security breach, and to ensure users work with current and relevant content. It is important to ensure employees and storage systems cannot delete data until the end of a retention period or legal hold designation. To manage storage capacity requirements, organizations must delete unnecessary data at the end of its retention period. However, a data retention policy is not a substitute for backup. When it comes to data protection, it is less a question of whether to institute a retention policy or a backup, than, "How can I use both tools with Microsoft 365 to my advantage?"

How a Microsoft 365 retention policy works IT professionals should closely review the detailed documentation available on Microsoft 365 data retention capabilities and exemptions. Once aware of the capabilities and limitations of the retention policy, they can craft a thorough data protection plan in accordance with their organization's governance requirements. There are some gaps in retention settings that the right piece of backup software could fill. Microsoft 365 facilitates control over data retention through retention labels and retention policies. These policies apply data retention settings across entire sites or mailboxes or to specific users. Retention labels, on the other hand, apply data retention settings to specific items, such as documents, emails or folders. Customers may use either retention policies or retention labels or use both in conjunction with one another. Backups and backup software enable customers to write copies to a separate storage infrastructure. It is a best practice is to have data copies available on a third-party storage infrastructure along with Microsoft 365, in case there are any issues with Microsoft Azure.