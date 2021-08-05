Protect NAS device backups with these tips

Network-attached storage systems store data on external and physical drives, which frequently lack any built-in backup and recovery capabilities. Fortunately, multiple NAS device backup methods are easily and widely available.

NAS operating systems are optimized for performance and do not include typical backup software agents. Previously, the only way to back up large amounts of data from a NAS device involved a lengthy process of shipping tapes to another location. Compression technology and the rise of the cloud have made NAS device backup much easier.

NAS use cases Organizations of all types and sizes use NAS to safely back up and recover just about any form or amount of digital content. This step protects information in the event of a hardware failure, disaster, or internal or external network attack. The most common use case is unstructured data storage. While structured data resides in organized systems, such as databases and enterprise content management systems, unstructured data is another matter. "Unstructured data is all the other stuff that we need to put somewhere and, hopefully, create meaningful file and directory hierarchies to organize them," said Fred Chagnon, principal research director at IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group. Additionally, particularly in the SMB space, a NAS device frequently serves as a central point to store documents and multimedia files that are accessed by individual users and entire departments. "In large enterprises, a server will often mount data from a NAS [device], maintaining an important degree of separation from its own operating system files," he said. Organizations that are less operationally minded will often procure a NAS and neglect to design a system that will protect that data once it's stored. Fred ChagnonPrincipal research director, Info-Tech Research Group

Common NAS backup challenges The most important NAS device backup challenge that enterprises need to address is remembering to deploy a backup and recovery tool. "Organizations that are less operationally minded will often procure a NAS and neglect to design a system that will protect that data once it's stored," Chagnon said. NAS devices are multidisk systems with mirroring or parity capabilities. These mechanisms only protect data in the event of disk failure. They do not protect against accidentally deleted files or ransomware attacks. Traditional NAS backup requires organizations to back up NAS to another external device, such as a backup media server. They then back up the media server to off-site tape storage. The problem with this approach is that it is time-consuming and costly.