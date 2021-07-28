Slack backup options include commercial, open source tools

Data backups have been a staple of IT operations for generations, but protecting an organization's data is more complex than ever before. The sheer number of places where data resides makes efficient backup a challenge.

Unfortunately, SaaS applications such as Slack sometimes slip between the cracks and organizations do not include them in a backup plan. This may be because the organization doesn't know how to back them up, doesn't realize it is responsible to protect the application's data or simply overlooks the applications.

Slack channels can contain a wealth of data, including critical files and internal communications, so organizations must ensure that they back up this data. This is especially true for businesses in regulated industries -- such as medical, legal and finance -- that may be legally required to retain certain types of data.

Slack data backup can be tricky because most backup applications do not natively support the platform. There are, however, three options for Slack backup.

Backup tools for Slack Recent commercial Slack backup tools have come to market. These can be especially useful if an organization cancels its Slack subscription or loses access to Slack. Backupery for Slack is probably the best-known Slack backup tool. It enables users to export and download unstructured data that is sent over Slack, including PDFs, images, audio files and video files. Backupery converts exports from Slack to an HTML file, and admins can either schedule exports or perform them manually. Skyvia also offers a service that backs up and restores Slack data.

Open source tools Although commercial backup tools are often the best option to back up Slack data, a second option is to use an open source product. One such product is Slackhog, which can back up Slack channels, groups, instant messages and more. Another option is to use the Python-based slack-backup command-line tool to back up Slack data. These are just examples of some of the open source tools, but there are additional tools on GitHub or on similar sites.