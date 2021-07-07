Tips for backup compliance reporting and why it matters

Backup compliance reporting for data backups has become a necessary and important function of data protection teams in today's compliance-driven world.

Compliance reporting can help to avoid a data breach or a data loss incident from occurring by uncovering protection gaps and areas where the organization might not be following best practices. A regulatory audit that finds noncompliance can lead to expensive fines, reputational damage and damage to customer trust.

Data backups are at the heart of privacy regulations, such as HIPAA, CCPA and GDPR. Privacy regulations define how organizations must manage and protect the privacy and integrity of user data. Regulations are growing in number and in their strictness.